Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Agosto sinks 2 late FTs, LIU Brooklyn edges Brown 83-81

November 10, 2018 12:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Jashaun Agosto sank two free throws with one second left and LIU Brooklyn nipped past Brown 83-81 Friday night in a game in which the Blackbirds had led by 15 and trailed by 11.

Brandon Anderson, who scored 17points, put Brown ahead 75-64 with 5:47 remaining, but Julian Batts turned a Tamenang Choh shot block into a 3-pointer that began the LIU Brooklyn rally. Agosto then stole the ball from Choh and Batts added a 3-point play on the other end.

Batts finished with 26 points — including 7 of 9 at the foul line — grabbed six rebounds and made four steals. Raiquan Clark added 14 points before fouling out and Agosto scored 12 with four assists for the Blackbirds (2-0).

Obi Okolie also scored 17 for the Bears (0-1) and Desmond Cambridge added 13.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Blackbirds’ win avenged last season’s 94-86 loss to Brown in the first meeting between the schools.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline