All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 10 9 1 0 0 18 39 23 Springfield 9 7 0 0 2 16 41 22 Lehigh Valley 10 5 3 1 1 12 40 38 WB/Scranton 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 21 Hartford 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 44 Bridgeport 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 38 Hershey 11 4 6 0 1 9 25 35 Providence 10 3 6 1 0 7 33 35 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 10 7 2 1 0 15 39 30 Cleveland 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 26 Binghamton 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 40 Belleville 10 5 5 0 0 10 30 27 Toronto 9 4 4 0 1 9 35 36 Utica 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 39 Laval 10 3 6 1 0 7 24 27 Syracuse 7 2 5 0 0 4 18 26 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 11 8 1 2 0 18 40 29 Chicago 9 6 2 0 1 13 37 26 Iowa 7 5 2 0 0 10 33 19 Manitoba 9 5 4 0 0 10 21 29 Rockford 9 4 3 1 1 10 28 27 Texas 10 4 4 1 1 10 33 37 Grand Rapids 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 30 San Antonio 10 2 8 0 0 4 19 31 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 9 7 1 0 1 15 35 18 Tucson 8 6 1 0 1 13 32 26 Colorado 8 4 2 2 0 10 25 27 Stockton 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 46 San Diego 7 3 2 1 1 8 28 29 Ontario 9 2 4 2 1 7 35 47 Bakersfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 28 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Ontario 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 4, Providence 3

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.