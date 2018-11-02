Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

November 2, 2018 9:43 pm
 
1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 10 9 1 0 0 18 39 23
Springfield 9 7 0 0 2 16 41 22
WB/Scranton 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 21
Lehigh Valley 9 5 3 0 1 11 37 34
Hartford 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 44
Bridgeport 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 38
Hershey 11 4 6 0 1 9 25 35
Providence 10 3 6 1 0 7 33 35
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 10 7 2 1 0 15 39 30
Cleveland 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 26
Belleville 10 5 5 0 0 10 30 27
Toronto 9 4 4 0 1 9 35 36
Binghamton 10 4 5 1 0 9 26 37
Utica 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 39
Laval 10 3 6 1 0 7 24 27
Syracuse 7 2 5 0 0 4 18 26
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 11 8 1 2 0 18 40 29
Chicago 9 6 2 0 1 13 37 26
Iowa 7 5 2 0 0 10 33 19
Manitoba 9 5 4 0 0 10 21 29
Rockford 9 4 3 1 1 10 28 27
Texas 10 4 4 1 1 10 33 37
Grand Rapids 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 30
San Antonio 10 2 8 0 0 4 19 31
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 9 7 1 0 1 15 35 18
Tucson 8 6 1 0 1 13 32 26
Colorado 8 4 2 2 0 10 25 27
Stockton 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 46
San Diego 7 3 2 1 1 8 28 29
Ontario 9 2 4 2 1 7 35 47
Bakersfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 28 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Ontario 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 4, Providence 3

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

