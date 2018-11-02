|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|18
|39
|23
|Springfield
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|16
|41
|22
|WB/Scranton
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|32
|24
|Lehigh Valley
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|40
|38
|Hershey
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|29
|37
|Hartford
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|37
|49
|Bridgeport
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|28
|38
|Providence
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|33
|35
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|41
|34
|Cleveland
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|36
|32
|Binghamton
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|30
|40
|Belleville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|34
|32
|Utica
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|33
|40
|Toronto
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|10
|41
|43
|Laval
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|25
|30
|Syracuse
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|23
|30
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|11
|8
|1
|2
|0
|18
|40
|29
|Chicago
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|37
|26
|Iowa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|36
|21
|Manitoba
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|21
|29
|Rockford
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|28
|27
|Texas
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|33
|37
|Grand Rapids
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|24
|33
|San Antonio
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|19
|31
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|15
|35
|18
|Tucson
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|32
|26
|Colorado
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|25
|27
|Stockton
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|31
|46
|San Diego
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|28
|29
|Ontario
|9
|2
|4
|2
|1
|7
|35
|47
|Bakersfield
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|28
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Ontario 5, Texas 3
Syracuse 5, Belleville 4
Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO
Cleveland 7, Toronto 6, SO
Charlotte 4, Providence 3
Hershey 4, Rochester 2
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2
Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 3
Utica 3, Laval 1
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
