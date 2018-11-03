|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|11
|10
|1
|0
|0
|20
|42
|25
|Springfield
|10
|7
|1
|0
|2
|16
|43
|27
|WB/Scranton
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|32
|24
|Lehigh Valley
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|40
|38
|Bridgeport
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|33
|40
|Hershey
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|30
|41
|Hartford
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|37
|49
|Providence
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|35
|38
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|45
|35
|Cleveland
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|36
|32
|Utica
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|34
|42
|Binghamton
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|30
|40
|Belleville
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|35
|38
|Toronto
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|10
|41
|43
|Laval
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|27
|31
|Syracuse
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|29
|31
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|13
|8
|2
|3
|0
|19
|43
|34
|Chicago
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|45
|32
|Manitoba
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|27
|37
|Iowa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|36
|21
|Rockford
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|31
|29
|Texas
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|33
|37
|Grand Rapids
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|26
|34
|San Antonio
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|20
|34
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|17
|38
|19
|Tucson
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Colorado
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|28
|29
|Stockton
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|31
|46
|San Diego
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|28
|29
|Ontario
|9
|2
|4
|2
|1
|7
|35
|47
|Bakersfield
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|28
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Syracuse 5, Belleville 4
Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO
Cleveland 7, Toronto 6, SO
Charlotte 4, Providence 3
Hershey 4, Rochester 2
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2
Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 3
Utica 3, Laval 1
Manitoba 5, Chicago 4
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Colorado 3, Tucson 2
San Jose 3, San Antonio 1
Laval 2, Utica 1, OT
Charlotte 3, Providence 2
Chicago 4, Manitoba 1
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 2
Rochester 4, Hershey 1
Syracuse 6, Belleville 1
Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
