AHL At A Glance

November 3, 2018 9:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 11 10 1 0 0 20 42 25
Springfield 10 7 1 0 2 16 43 27
WB/Scranton 9 6 2 0 1 13 32 24
Lehigh Valley 10 5 3 1 1 12 40 38
Bridgeport 11 5 5 1 0 11 33 40
Hershey 13 5 7 0 1 11 30 41
Hartford 12 4 7 1 0 9 37 49
Providence 11 3 7 1 0 7 35 38
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 12 8 3 1 0 17 45 35
Cleveland 11 7 3 1 0 15 36 32
Utica 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 42
Binghamton 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 40
Belleville 12 5 7 0 0 10 35 38
Toronto 10 4 4 0 2 10 41 43
Laval 12 4 7 1 0 9 27 31
Syracuse 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 31
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 13 8 2 3 0 19 43 34
Chicago 11 7 3 0 1 15 45 32
Manitoba 11 6 5 0 0 12 27 37
Iowa 8 6 2 0 0 12 36 21
Rockford 10 5 3 1 1 12 31 29
Texas 10 4 4 1 1 10 33 37
Grand Rapids 10 4 5 0 1 9 26 34
San Antonio 11 2 9 0 0 4 20 34
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 10 8 1 0 1 17 38 19
Tucson 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Colorado 9 5 2 2 0 12 28 29
Stockton 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 46
San Diego 7 3 2 1 1 8 28 29
Ontario 9 2 4 2 1 7 35 47
Bakersfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 28 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Belleville 4

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Cleveland 7, Toronto 6, SO

Charlotte 4, Providence 3

Hershey 4, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 3

Utica 3, Laval 1

Manitoba 5, Chicago 4

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Colorado 3, Tucson 2

San Jose 3, San Antonio 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 2, Utica 1, OT

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Chicago 4, Manitoba 1

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 2

Rochester 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 6, Belleville 1

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

