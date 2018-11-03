All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 11 10 1 0 0 20 42 25 Springfield 10 7 1 0 2 16 43 27 WB/Scranton 9 6 2 0 1 13 32 24 Lehigh Valley 10 5 3 1 1 12 40 38 Bridgeport 11 5 5 1 0 11 33 40 Hershey 12 5 6 0 1 11 29 37 Hartford 12 4 7 1 0 9 37 49 Providence 11 3 7 1 0 7 35 38 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 11 7 3 1 0 15 41 34 Cleveland 11 7 3 1 0 15 36 32 Utica 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 42 Binghamton 11 5 5 1 0 11 30 40 Belleville 12 5 7 0 0 10 35 38 Toronto 10 4 4 0 2 10 41 43 Laval 12 4 7 1 0 9 27 31 Syracuse 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 31 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 13 8 2 3 0 19 43 34 Chicago 10 6 3 0 1 13 41 31 Manitoba 10 6 4 0 0 12 26 33 Iowa 8 6 2 0 0 12 36 21 Rockford 10 5 3 1 1 12 31 29 Texas 10 4 4 1 1 10 33 37 Grand Rapids 10 4 5 0 1 9 26 34 San Antonio 11 2 9 0 0 4 20 34 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 10 8 1 0 1 17 38 19 Tucson 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Colorado 9 5 2 2 0 12 28 29 Stockton 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 46 San Diego 7 3 2 1 1 8 28 29 Ontario 9 2 4 2 1 7 35 47 Bakersfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 28 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Belleville 4

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Cleveland 7, Toronto 6, SO

Charlotte 4, Providence 3

Hershey 4, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 3

Utica 3, Laval 1

Manitoba 5, Chicago 4

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Colorado 3, Tucson 2

San Jose 3, San Antonio 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 2, Utica 1, OT

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 2

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse 6, Belleville 1

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

