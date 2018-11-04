Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

November 4, 2018 7:48 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 11 10 1 0 0 20 42 25
Springfield 10 7 1 0 2 16 43 27
Lehigh Valley 11 6 3 1 1 14 43 40
WB/Scranton 11 6 4 0 1 13 39 35
Bridgeport 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 45
Hershey 14 6 7 0 1 13 32 42
Hartford 14 5 7 1 1 12 41 53
Providence 11 3 7 1 0 7 35 38
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 12 8 3 1 0 17 45 35
Cleveland 12 7 4 1 0 15 40 40
Binghamton 12 5 5 2 0 12 32 43
Utica 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 42
Belleville 12 5 7 0 0 10 35 38
Toronto 10 4 4 0 2 10 41 43
Laval 12 4 7 1 0 9 27 31
Syracuse 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 31
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 13 8 2 3 0 19 43 34
Chicago 11 7 3 0 1 15 45 32
Iowa 9 7 2 0 0 14 38 22
Rockford 11 5 3 1 2 13 32 31
Manitoba 11 6 5 0 0 12 27 37
Grand Rapids 11 5 5 0 1 11 34 38
Texas 11 4 5 1 1 10 36 41
San Antonio 12 3 9 0 0 6 24 34
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 10 8 1 0 1 17 38 19
Colorado 10 6 2 2 0 14 33 30
Tucson 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 34
Stockton 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 50
Ontario 10 3 4 2 1 9 39 49
Bakersfield 8 4 4 0 0 8 32 24
San Diego 8 3 3 1 1 8 30 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Laval 2, Utica 1, OT

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Chicago 4, Manitoba 1

Iowa 2, Rockford 1, SO

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 2

Rochester 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 6, Belleville 1

Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2, OT

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 2

San Antonio 4, Stockton 0

Colorado 5, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 4, Texas 3

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 8, WB/Scranton 5

Hershey 2, Hartford 1, SO

Grand Rapids 8, Cleveland 4

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

