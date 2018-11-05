All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 11 10 1 0 0 20 42 25 Springfield 10 7 1 0 2 16 43 27 Lehigh Valley 11 6 3 1 1 14 43 40 WB/Scranton 11 6 4 0 1 13 39 35 Bridgeport 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 45 Hershey 14 6 7 0 1 13 32 42 Hartford 14 5 7 1 1 12 41 53 Providence 11 3 7 1 0 7 35 38 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 12 8 3 1 0 17 45 35 Cleveland 12 7 4 1 0 15 40 40 Binghamton 12 5 5 2 0 12 32 43 Utica 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 42 Belleville 12 5 7 0 0 10 35 38 Toronto 10 4 4 0 2 10 41 43 Laval 12 4 7 1 0 9 27 31 Syracuse 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 31 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 13 8 2 3 0 19 43 34 Chicago 11 7 3 0 1 15 45 32 Rockford 12 6 3 1 2 15 36 33 Iowa 10 7 3 0 0 14 40 26 Manitoba 11 6 5 0 0 12 27 37 Grand Rapids 11 5 5 0 1 11 34 38 Texas 11 4 5 1 1 10 36 41 San Antonio 13 3 10 0 0 6 26 37 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 10 8 1 0 1 17 38 19 Colorado 10 6 2 2 0 14 33 30 Tucson 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 34 Bakersfield 9 5 4 0 0 10 35 26 Stockton 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 50 Ontario 10 3 4 2 1 9 39 49 San Diego 8 3 3 1 1 8 30 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 8, WB/Scranton 5

Hershey 2, Hartford 1, SO

Grand Rapids 8, Cleveland 4

Advertisement

Rockford 4, Iowa 2

Bakersfield 3, San Antonio 2

Monday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.