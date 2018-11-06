|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|11
|10
|1
|0
|0
|20
|42
|25
|Springfield
|10
|7
|1
|0
|2
|16
|43
|27
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|14
|43
|40
|WB/Scranton
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|39
|35
|Bridgeport
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|41
|45
|Hershey
|14
|6
|7
|0
|1
|13
|32
|42
|Hartford
|14
|5
|7
|1
|1
|12
|41
|53
|Providence
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|35
|38
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|45
|35
|Cleveland
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|40
|40
|Binghamton
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|32
|43
|Utica
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|34
|42
|Belleville
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|35
|38
|Toronto
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|10
|41
|43
|Laval
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|27
|31
|Syracuse
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|29
|31
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|13
|8
|2
|3
|0
|19
|43
|34
|Chicago
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|45
|32
|Rockford
|12
|6
|3
|1
|2
|15
|36
|33
|Iowa
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|40
|26
|Manitoba
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|27
|37
|Grand Rapids
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|34
|38
|Texas
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|36
|41
|San Antonio
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|26
|37
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|11
|9
|1
|0
|1
|19
|43
|21
|Colorado
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|33
|30
|Tucson
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|35
|34
|Bakersfield
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|35
|26
|Stockton
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|33
|55
|Ontario
|10
|3
|4
|2
|1
|9
|39
|49
|San Diego
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|30
|33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
San Jose 5, Stockton 2
No games scheduled
Binghamton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
