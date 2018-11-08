All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 11 10 1 0 0 20 42 25 Springfield 10 7 1 0 2 16 43 27 Bridgeport 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 48 Lehigh Valley 11 6 3 1 1 14 43 40 WB/Scranton 11 6 4 0 1 13 39 35 Hershey 14 6 7 0 1 13 32 42 Hartford 14 5 7 1 1 12 41 53 Providence 11 3 7 1 0 7 35 38 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 13 9 3 1 0 19 50 37 Cleveland 13 7 5 1 0 15 42 45 Binghamton 13 5 6 2 0 12 35 50 Laval 13 5 7 1 0 11 31 34 Utica 13 5 7 1 0 11 37 46 Belleville 12 5 7 0 0 10 35 38 Toronto 10 4 4 0 2 10 41 43 Syracuse 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 31 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 14 8 3 3 0 19 46 39 Chicago 12 8 3 0 1 17 50 35 Iowa 11 8 3 0 0 16 43 26 Rockford 13 6 4 1 2 15 36 36 Manitoba 11 6 5 0 0 12 27 37 Grand Rapids 11 5 5 0 1 11 34 38 Texas 11 4 5 1 1 10 36 41 San Antonio 13 3 10 0 0 6 26 37 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 11 9 1 0 1 19 43 21 Tucson 11 7 3 0 1 15 41 37 Colorado 10 6 2 2 0 14 33 30 Bakersfield 9 5 4 0 0 10 35 26 Stockton 11 4 6 1 0 9 33 55 Ontario 10 3 4 2 1 9 39 49 San Diego 9 3 4 1 1 8 33 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 7, Binghamton 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

Advertisement

Laval 4, Utica 3

Rochester 5, Cleveland 2

Tucson 6, San Diego 3

Thursday’s Games

Bakersfield at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.