AHL At A Glance

November 8, 2018 2:27 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 11 10 1 0 0 20 42 25
Springfield 10 7 1 0 2 16 43 27
Bridgeport 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 48
Lehigh Valley 11 6 3 1 1 14 43 40
WB/Scranton 11 6 4 0 1 13 39 35
Hershey 14 6 7 0 1 13 32 42
Hartford 14 5 7 1 1 12 41 53
Providence 11 3 7 1 0 7 35 38
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 13 9 3 1 0 19 50 37
Cleveland 13 7 5 1 0 15 42 45
Binghamton 13 5 6 2 0 12 35 50
Laval 13 5 7 1 0 11 31 34
Utica 13 5 7 1 0 11 37 46
Belleville 12 5 7 0 0 10 35 38
Toronto 10 4 4 0 2 10 41 43
Syracuse 9 4 5 0 0 8 29 31
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 14 8 3 3 0 19 46 39
Chicago 12 8 3 0 1 17 50 35
Iowa 12 8 3 1 0 17 47 31
Rockford 13 6 4 1 2 15 36 36
Manitoba 11 6 5 0 0 12 27 37
Grand Rapids 11 5 5 0 1 11 34 38
Texas 11 4 5 1 1 10 36 41
San Antonio 13 3 10 0 0 6 26 37
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 11 9 1 0 1 19 43 21
Tucson 11 7 3 0 1 15 41 37
Colorado 10 6 2 2 0 14 33 30
Bakersfield 10 6 4 0 0 12 40 30
Stockton 11 4 6 1 0 9 33 55
Ontario 10 3 4 2 1 9 39 49
San Diego 9 3 4 1 1 8 33 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 7, Binghamton 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

Laval 4, Utica 3

Rochester 5, Cleveland 2

Tucson 6, San Diego 3

Thursday’s Games

Bakersfield 5, Iowa 4, OT

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

