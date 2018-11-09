Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

November 9, 2018 11:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 12 10 2 0 0 20 45 29
Springfield 11 7 2 0 2 16 45 35
Lehigh Valley 12 7 3 1 1 16 51 42
Bridgeport 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 48
WB/Scranton 12 6 4 1 1 14 40 37
Hershey 14 6 7 0 1 13 32 42
Hartford 15 5 7 1 2 13 44 57
Providence 12 4 7 1 0 9 37 39
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 14 10 3 1 0 21 53 39
Cleveland 14 7 6 1 0 15 43 50
Binghamton 14 6 6 2 0 14 39 53
Laval 14 6 7 1 0 13 36 35
Utica 14 6 7 1 0 13 41 49
Belleville 13 6 7 0 0 12 42 44
Toronto 11 4 5 0 2 10 47 50
Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 34
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 15 8 4 3 0 19 47 41
Chicago 12 8 3 0 1 17 50 35
Iowa 12 8 3 1 0 17 47 31
Rockford 14 7 4 1 2 17 38 37
Grand Rapids 12 6 5 0 1 13 38 39
Manitoba 12 6 6 0 0 12 28 41
Texas 11 4 5 1 1 10 36 41
San Antonio 13 3 10 0 0 6 26 37
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 12 9 2 0 1 19 43 26
Tucson 12 8 3 0 1 17 46 37
Colorado 10 6 2 2 0 14 33 30
Bakersfield 10 6 4 0 0 12 40 30
Stockton 11 4 6 1 0 9 33 55
Ontario 10 3 4 2 1 9 39 49
San Diego 9 3 4 1 1 8 33 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Bakersfield 5, Iowa 4, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1

Friday’s Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 1

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Utica 4, Hartford 3, SO

Belleville 7, Toronto 6

Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1, OT

Lehigh Valley 8, Springfield 2

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Binghamton 4, Charlotte 3

Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 5, San Jose 0

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline