The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

November 10, 2018 10:39 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 13 11 2 0 0 22 52 33
Bridgeport 14 8 5 1 0 17 53 52
Springfield 12 7 3 0 2 16 47 38
WB/Scranton 13 7 4 1 1 16 44 38
Lehigh Valley 13 7 4 1 1 16 55 49
Hershey 15 7 7 0 1 15 35 44
Hartford 16 5 8 1 2 13 45 61
Providence 13 4 7 2 0 10 41 44
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 14 10 3 1 0 21 53 39
Cleveland 15 8 6 1 0 17 47 52
Binghamton 15 7 6 2 0 16 44 54
Laval 15 6 8 1 0 13 38 39
Utica 15 6 8 1 0 13 42 54
Belleville 14 6 8 0 0 12 44 52
Toronto 12 5 5 0 2 12 55 52
Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 34
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 15 8 4 3 0 19 47 41
Chicago 12 8 3 0 1 17 50 35
Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 50 35
Rockford 14 7 4 1 2 17 38 37
Manitoba 13 7 6 0 0 14 34 43
Grand Rapids 13 6 6 0 1 13 40 45
Texas 12 5 5 1 1 12 44 42
San Antonio 14 3 11 0 0 6 27 45
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 12 9 2 0 1 19 43 26
Tucson 12 8 3 0 1 17 46 37
Bakersfield 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 33
Colorado 11 6 3 2 0 14 36 34
Stockton 12 5 6 1 0 11 38 56
San Diego 10 4 4 1 1 10 37 42
Ontario 11 3 5 2 1 9 40 54

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 1

Utica 4, Hartford 3, SO

Belleville 7, Toronto 6

Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1, OT

Lehigh Valley 8, Springfield 2

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Binghamton 4, Charlotte 3

Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 5, San Jose 0

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Stockton 5, Ontario 1

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 2

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 1

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

Cleveland 4, Laval 2

Toronto 8, Belleville 2

Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 4

Binghamton 5, Utica 1

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas 8, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 4, Iowa 3

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

