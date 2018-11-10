|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|52
|33
|Bridgeport
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|53
|52
|Springfield
|12
|7
|3
|0
|2
|16
|47
|38
|WB/Scranton
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|44
|38
|Lehigh Valley
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|55
|49
|Hershey
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|35
|44
|Hartford
|16
|5
|8
|1
|2
|13
|45
|61
|Providence
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|10
|41
|44
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|53
|39
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|47
|52
|Binghamton
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|44
|54
|Laval
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|38
|39
|Utica
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|42
|54
|Belleville
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|44
|52
|Toronto
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|12
|55
|52
|Syracuse
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|34
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|15
|8
|4
|3
|0
|19
|47
|41
|Chicago
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|50
|35
|Iowa
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|50
|35
|Rockford
|14
|7
|4
|1
|2
|17
|38
|37
|Manitoba
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|34
|43
|Grand Rapids
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|40
|45
|Texas
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|36
|41
|San Antonio
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|26
|37
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|12
|9
|2
|0
|1
|19
|43
|26
|Tucson
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|46
|37
|Bakersfield
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|44
|33
|Colorado
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|36
|34
|Stockton
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|38
|56
|San Diego
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|37
|42
|Ontario
|11
|3
|5
|2
|1
|9
|40
|54
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Laval 5, Cleveland 1
Utica 4, Hartford 3, SO
Belleville 7, Toronto 6
Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1, OT
Lehigh Valley 8, Springfield 2
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Binghamton 4, Charlotte 3
Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1
Tucson 5, San Jose 0
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
Stockton 5, Ontario 1
Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 2
WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 1
Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT
Hershey 3, Springfield 2
Cleveland 4, Laval 2
Toronto 8, Belleville 2
Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 4
Binghamton 5, Utica 1
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield 4, Iowa 3
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
