All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 14 11 3 0 0 22 54 37 Bridgeport 15 9 5 1 0 19 57 54 Springfield 12 7 3 0 2 16 47 38 Lehigh Valley 13 7 4 1 1 16 55 49 WB/Scranton 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 43 Hershey 15 7 7 0 1 15 35 44 Hartford 16 5 8 1 2 13 45 61 Providence 14 5 7 2 0 12 46 46 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 14 10 3 1 0 21 53 39 Cleveland 15 8 6 1 0 17 47 52 Binghamton 15 7 6 2 0 16 44 54 Laval 15 6 8 1 0 13 38 39 Utica 15 6 8 1 0 13 42 54 Belleville 14 6 8 0 0 12 44 52 Toronto 12 5 5 0 2 12 55 52 Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 34 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rockford 15 8 4 1 2 19 42 40 Milwaukee 15 8 4 3 0 19 47 41 Chicago 13 8 4 0 1 17 53 39 Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 50 35 Manitoba 13 7 6 0 0 14 34 43 Grand Rapids 13 6 6 0 1 13 40 45 Texas 12 5 5 1 1 12 44 42 San Antonio 14 3 11 0 0 6 27 45 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 13 9 3 0 1 19 47 37 San Jose 13 9 3 0 1 19 43 27 Bakersfield 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 33 Colorado 12 6 4 2 0 14 38 37 San Diego 11 5 4 1 1 12 40 44 Stockton 12 5 6 1 0 11 38 56 Ontario 11 3 5 2 1 9 40 54

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 2

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 1

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

Cleveland 4, Laval 2

Toronto 8, Belleville 2

Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 4

Binghamton 5, Utica 1

Rockford 4, Chicago 3

Texas 8, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 4, Iowa 3

Tucson 1, San Jose 0

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2

Providence 5, WB/Scranton 2

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

