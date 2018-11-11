|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|14
|11
|3
|0
|0
|22
|54
|37
|Bridgeport
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|57
|54
|Springfield
|12
|7
|3
|0
|2
|16
|47
|38
|Lehigh Valley
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|55
|49
|WB/Scranton
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|46
|43
|Hershey
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|35
|44
|Hartford
|16
|5
|8
|1
|2
|13
|45
|61
|Providence
|14
|5
|7
|2
|0
|12
|46
|46
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|53
|39
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|47
|52
|Binghamton
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|44
|54
|Laval
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|38
|39
|Utica
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|42
|54
|Belleville
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|44
|52
|Toronto
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|12
|55
|52
|Syracuse
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|34
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rockford
|15
|8
|4
|1
|2
|19
|42
|40
|Milwaukee
|15
|8
|4
|3
|0
|19
|47
|41
|Chicago
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|53
|39
|Iowa
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|50
|35
|Manitoba
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|34
|43
|Grand Rapids
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|40
|45
|Texas
|12
|5
|5
|1
|1
|12
|44
|42
|San Antonio
|14
|3
|11
|0
|0
|6
|27
|45
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|19
|47
|37
|San Jose
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|19
|43
|27
|Bakersfield
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|44
|33
|Colorado
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|38
|37
|San Diego
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|40
|44
|Stockton
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|38
|56
|Ontario
|11
|3
|5
|2
|1
|9
|40
|54
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 2
WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 1
Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT
Hershey 3, Springfield 2
Cleveland 4, Laval 2
Toronto 8, Belleville 2
Charlotte 7, Lehigh Valley 4
Binghamton 5, Utica 1
Rockford 4, Chicago 3
Texas 8, San Antonio 1
Bakersfield 4, Iowa 3
Tucson 1, San Jose 0
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2
Providence 5, WB/Scranton 2
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Manitoba at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
