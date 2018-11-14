All Times Eastern Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 14 11 3 0 0 22 54 37 Bridgeport 16 9 5 2 0 20 60 58 Lehigh Valley 13 7 4 1 1 16 55 49 Springfield 13 7 4 0 2 16 48 43 WB/Scranton 15 8 5 1 1 18 51 44 Hershey 16 7 8 0 1 15 37 51 Providence 14 5 7 2 0 12 46 46 Hartford 17 6 8 1 2 15 49 64 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 14 10 3 1 0 21 53 39 Cleveland 15 8 6 1 0 17 47 52 Binghamton 15 7 6 2 0 16 44 54 Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 38 36 Laval 16 7 8 1 0 15 44 41 Belleville 14 6 8 0 0 12 44 52 Utica 15 6 8 1 0 13 42 54 Toronto 13 5 6 0 2 12 57 58 Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 50 35 Chicago 14 8 5 0 1 17 55 46 Milwaukee 16 9 4 3 0 21 54 43 Manitoba 14 7 7 0 0 14 34 48 Grand Rapids 14 7 6 0 1 15 43 46 Rockford 16 8 5 1 2 19 43 43 Texas 13 6 5 1 1 14 48 44 San Antonio 16 4 12 0 0 8 34 49 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 13 9 3 0 1 19 47 37 San Jose 13 9 3 0 1 19 43 27 Bakersfield 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 33 Colorado 13 6 4 3 0 15 42 42 San Diego 11 5 4 1 1 12 40 44 Stockton 14 6 7 1 0 13 44 64 Ontario 12 4 5 2 1 11 44 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday, November 13

San Antonio 5, Manitoba 0

Laval 6, Toronto 2

Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT

Wednesday, November 14

WB/Scranton 5, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Friday, November 16

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

