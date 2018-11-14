|All Times Eastern
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|14
|11
|3
|0
|0
|22
|54
|37
|Bridgeport
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|60
|58
|Lehigh Valley
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|55
|49
|Springfield
|13
|7
|4
|0
|2
|16
|48
|43
|WB/Scranton
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|18
|51
|44
|Hershey
|16
|7
|8
|0
|1
|15
|37
|51
|Providence
|14
|5
|7
|2
|0
|12
|46
|46
|Hartford
|17
|6
|8
|1
|2
|15
|49
|64
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|53
|39
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|47
|52
|Binghamton
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|44
|54
|Syracuse
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|38
|36
|Laval
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|44
|41
|Belleville
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|44
|52
|Utica
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|42
|54
|Toronto
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|57
|58
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|50
|35
|Chicago
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|55
|46
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|4
|3
|0
|21
|54
|43
|Manitoba
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|34
|48
|Grand Rapids
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|43
|46
|Rockford
|16
|8
|5
|1
|2
|19
|43
|43
|Texas
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|48
|44
|San Antonio
|16
|4
|12
|0
|0
|8
|34
|49
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|19
|47
|37
|San Jose
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|19
|43
|27
|Bakersfield
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|44
|33
|Colorado
|13
|6
|4
|3
|0
|15
|42
|42
|San Diego
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|40
|44
|Stockton
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|44
|64
|Ontario
|12
|4
|5
|2
|1
|11
|44
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
San Antonio 5, Manitoba 0
Laval 6, Toronto 2
Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Springfield 1
Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.