All Times Eastern North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 15 10 4 1 0 21 57 48 Cleveland 15 8 6 1 0 17 47 52 Syracuse 12 6 5 1 0 13 43 38 Belleville 15 7 8 0 0 14 49 56 Laval 16 7 8 1 0 15 44 41 Binghamton 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 59 Toronto 13 5 6 0 2 12 57 58 Utica 16 6 8 1 1 14 46 59 Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 15 11 3 1 0 23 56 40 Lehigh Valley 14 8 4 1 1 18 58 51 Springfield 14 8 4 0 2 18 57 47 Bridgeport 16 9 5 2 0 20 60 58 WB/Scranton 15 8 5 1 1 18 51 44 Hershey 16 7 8 0 1 15 37 51 Providence 14 5 7 2 0 12 46 46 Hartford 17 6 8 1 2 15 49 64 Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 14 9 4 1 0 19 53 35 Chicago 14 8 5 0 1 17 55 46 Manitoba 15 8 7 0 0 16 39 52 Milwaukee 17 9 5 3 0 21 54 46 Grand Rapids 14 7 6 0 1 15 43 46 Rockford 16 8 5 1 2 19 43 43 Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 52 49 San Antonio 16 4 12 0 0 8 34 49 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 13 9 3 0 1 19 47 37 San Jose 13 9 3 0 1 19 43 27 Bakersfield 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 33 Stockton 15 7 7 1 0 15 48 66 San Diego 11 5 4 1 1 12 40 44 Colorado 14 6 5 3 0 15 44 46 Ontario 12 4 5 2 1 11 44 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday, November 14

Belleville 5, Utica 4, SO

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Stockton 4, Colorado 2

Friday, November 16

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield 9, Rochester 4

Bridgeport at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 17

Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 18

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.

