The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

November 16, 2018 10:09 pm
 
All Times Eastern
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 15 10 4 1 0 21 57 48
Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 47 38
Belleville 16 8 8 0 0 16 54 60
Cleveland 16 8 7 1 0 17 48 58
Laval 16 7 8 1 0 15 44 41
Binghamton 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 59
Toronto 14 5 6 1 2 13 61 63
Utica 17 6 9 1 1 14 46 63
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 15 11 3 1 0 23 56 40
Lehigh Valley 15 9 4 1 1 20 63 55
Springfield 14 8 4 0 2 18 57 47
Bridgeport 16 9 5 2 0 20 60 58
WB/Scranton 15 8 5 1 1 18 51 44
Hershey 17 8 8 0 1 17 43 52
Hartford 17 6 8 1 2 15 49 64
Providence 15 5 8 2 0 12 50 51
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 14 9 4 1 0 19 53 35
Chicago 14 8 5 0 1 17 55 46
Manitoba 15 8 7 0 0 16 39 52
Milwaukee 17 9 5 3 0 21 54 46
Grand Rapids 14 7 6 0 1 15 43 46
Rockford 16 8 5 1 2 19 43 43
Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 52 49
San Antonio 16 4 12 0 0 8 34 49
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 13 9 3 0 1 19 47 37
San Jose 13 9 3 0 1 19 43 27
Bakersfield 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 33
Stockton 15 7 7 1 0 15 48 66
San Diego 11 5 4 1 1 12 40 44
Colorado 14 6 5 3 0 15 44 46
Ontario 12 4 5 2 1 11 44 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday, November 14

Belleville 5, Utica 4, SO

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Stockton 4, Colorado 2

Friday, November 16

Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT

Hershey 6, Cleveland 1

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

Springfield 9, Rochester 4

Bridgeport at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 17

Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 18

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.

