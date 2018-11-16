|All Times Eastern
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|57
|48
|Syracuse
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|47
|38
|Belleville
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|54
|60
|Cleveland
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|48
|58
|Binghamton
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|46
|59
|Laval
|17
|7
|8
|1
|1
|16
|45
|43
|Toronto
|14
|5
|6
|1
|2
|13
|61
|63
|Utica
|17
|6
|9
|1
|1
|14
|46
|63
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|16
|12
|3
|1
|0
|25
|58
|41
|Lehigh Valley
|15
|9
|4
|1
|1
|20
|63
|55
|Bridgeport
|17
|10
|5
|2
|0
|22
|62
|59
|Springfield
|14
|8
|4
|0
|2
|18
|57
|47
|WB/Scranton
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|52
|46
|Hershey
|17
|8
|8
|0
|1
|17
|43
|52
|Hartford
|17
|6
|8
|1
|2
|15
|49
|64
|Providence
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|50
|51
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|53
|35
|Chicago
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|55
|46
|Manitoba
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|39
|52
|Milwaukee
|17
|9
|5
|3
|0
|21
|54
|46
|Rockford
|16
|8
|5
|1
|2
|19
|43
|43
|Grand Rapids
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|46
|50
|Texas
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|52
|49
|San Antonio
|16
|4
|12
|0
|0
|8
|34
|49
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|19
|47
|37
|San Jose
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|19
|43
|27
|Bakersfield
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|44
|33
|Stockton
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|48
|66
|San Diego
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|40
|44
|Colorado
|14
|6
|5
|3
|0
|15
|44
|46
|Ontario
|13
|5
|5
|2
|1
|13
|48
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 5, Utica 4, SO
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2, OT
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0
Manitoba 5, Texas 4
Stockton 4, Colorado 2
Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT
Hershey 6, Cleveland 1
Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4
Springfield 9, Rochester 4
Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.
