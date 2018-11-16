All Times Eastern North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 15 10 4 1 0 21 57 48 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 47 38 Belleville 16 8 8 0 0 16 54 60 Cleveland 16 8 7 1 0 17 48 58 Binghamton 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 59 Laval 17 7 8 1 1 16 45 43 Toronto 14 5 6 1 2 13 61 63 Utica 17 6 9 1 1 14 46 63 Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 16 12 3 1 0 25 58 41 Lehigh Valley 15 9 4 1 1 20 63 55 Bridgeport 17 10 5 2 0 22 62 59 Springfield 14 8 4 0 2 18 57 47 WB/Scranton 16 8 6 1 1 18 52 46 Hershey 17 8 8 0 1 17 43 52 Hartford 17 6 8 1 2 15 49 64 Providence 15 5 8 2 0 12 50 51 Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 15 10 4 1 0 21 59 35 Chicago 14 8 5 0 1 17 55 46 Manitoba 15 8 7 0 0 16 39 52 Milwaukee 18 9 6 3 0 21 54 52 Rockford 17 8 6 1 2 19 44 48 Texas 15 7 6 1 1 16 57 50 Grand Rapids 15 7 7 0 1 15 46 50 San Antonio 16 4 12 0 0 8 34 49 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 13 9 3 0 1 19 47 37 San Jose 13 9 3 0 1 19 43 27 Bakersfield 11 7 4 0 0 14 44 33 Stockton 15 7 7 1 0 15 48 66 San Diego 11 5 4 1 1 12 40 44 Colorado 14 6 5 3 0 15 44 46 Ontario 13 5 5 2 1 13 48 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday, November 14

Belleville 5, Utica 4, SO

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Stockton 4, Colorado 2

Friday, November 16

Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT

Hershey 6, Cleveland 1

Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

Springfield 9, Rochester 4

Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO

Iowa 6, Milwaukee 0

Texas 5, Rockford 1

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 17

Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 18

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.

