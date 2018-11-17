|All Times Eastern
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|59
|51
|Syracuse
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|53
|42
|Cleveland
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|53
|60
|Belleville
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|16
|55
|62
|Binghamton
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|48
|60
|Laval
|18
|7
|9
|1
|1
|16
|49
|49
|Utica
|18
|6
|10
|1
|1
|14
|49
|69
|Toronto
|15
|5
|7
|1
|2
|13
|62
|65
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|17
|13
|3
|1
|0
|27
|64
|46
|Bridgeport
|18
|11
|5
|2
|0
|24
|64
|60
|Springfield
|15
|9
|4
|0
|2
|20
|60
|49
|Lehigh Valley
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|65
|58
|WB/Scranton
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|57
|52
|Hershey
|18
|8
|9
|0
|1
|17
|45
|57
|Hartford
|18
|7
|8
|1
|2
|17
|55
|67
|Providence
|16
|6
|8
|2
|0
|14
|53
|53
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|59
|35
|Chicago
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|55
|46
|Milwaukee
|19
|10
|6
|3
|0
|23
|56
|53
|Grand Rapids
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|49
|52
|Manitoba
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|41
|55
|Rockford
|17
|8
|6
|1
|2
|19
|44
|48
|Texas
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|57
|50
|San Antonio
|16
|4
|12
|0
|0
|8
|34
|49
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|19
|43
|27
|Tucson
|14
|9
|4
|0
|1
|19
|48
|40
|Bakersfield
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|45
|37
|Stockton
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|51
|67
|San Diego
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|44
|45
|Colorado
|14
|6
|5
|3
|0
|15
|44
|46
|Ontario
|14
|5
|6
|2
|1
|13
|49
|60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 5, Utica 4, SO
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2, OT
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0
Manitoba 5, Texas 4
Stockton 4, Colorado 2
Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT
Hershey 6, Cleveland 1
Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4
Springfield 9, Rochester 4
Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO
Iowa 6, Milwaukee 0
Texas 5, Rockford 1
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1
Stockton 3, Tucson 1
Binghamton 2, Toronto 1
Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1
Cleveland 5, Hershey 2
Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Hartford 6, Utica 3
Milwaukee 2, Ontario 1
Syracuse 6, Laval 4
Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT
Providence 3, Rochester 2, OT
Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.
