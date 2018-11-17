All Times Eastern North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 16 10 4 2 0 22 59 51 Syracuse 14 8 5 1 0 17 53 42 Cleveland 17 9 7 1 0 19 53 60 Belleville 17 8 9 0 0 16 55 62 Binghamton 17 8 7 2 0 18 48 60 Laval 18 7 9 1 1 16 49 49 Utica 18 6 10 1 1 14 49 69 Toronto 15 5 7 1 2 13 62 65 Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 17 13 3 1 0 27 64 46 Bridgeport 18 11 5 2 0 24 64 60 Springfield 15 9 4 0 2 20 60 49 Lehigh Valley 16 9 5 1 1 20 65 58 WB/Scranton 17 8 6 2 1 19 57 52 Hershey 18 8 9 0 1 17 45 57 Hartford 18 7 8 1 2 17 55 67 Providence 16 6 8 2 0 14 53 53 Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 15 10 4 1 0 21 59 35 Chicago 14 8 5 0 1 17 55 46 Milwaukee 19 10 6 3 0 23 56 53 Grand Rapids 16 8 7 0 1 17 49 52 Manitoba 16 8 7 1 0 17 41 55 Texas 15 7 6 1 1 16 57 50 Rockford 18 8 7 1 2 19 45 50 San Antonio 17 5 12 0 0 10 36 50 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 13 9 3 0 1 19 43 27 Tucson 14 9 4 0 1 19 48 40 Bakersfield 12 7 5 0 0 14 45 37 Stockton 16 8 7 1 0 17 51 67 San Diego 12 6 4 1 1 14 44 45 Colorado 14 6 5 3 0 15 44 46 Ontario 14 5 6 2 1 13 49 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday, November 14

Belleville 5, Utica 4, SO

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Stockton 4, Colorado 2

Friday, November 16

Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT

Hershey 6, Cleveland 1

Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

Springfield 9, Rochester 4

Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO

Iowa 6, Milwaukee 0

Texas 5, Rockford 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 1

Saturday, November 17

Binghamton 2, Toronto 1

Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Hartford 6, Utica 3

Milwaukee 2, Ontario 1

Syracuse 6, Laval 4

Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Providence 3, Rochester 2, OT

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio 2, Rockford 1

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 18

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.

