All Times Eastern North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 17 11 4 2 0 24 63 54 Syracuse 14 8 5 1 0 17 53 42 Cleveland 17 9 7 1 0 19 53 60 Belleville 17 8 9 0 0 16 55 62 Binghamton 18 8 7 3 0 19 50 63 Laval 18 7 9 1 1 16 49 49 Toronto 16 6 7 1 2 15 65 67 Utica 18 6 10 1 1 14 49 69 Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 17 13 3 1 0 27 64 46 Bridgeport 18 11 5 2 0 24 64 60 Springfield 15 9 4 0 2 20 60 49 Lehigh Valley 16 9 5 1 1 20 65 58 WB/Scranton 17 8 6 2 1 19 57 52 Hershey 18 8 9 0 1 17 45 57 Providence 16 6 8 2 0 14 53 53 Hartford 19 7 9 1 2 17 58 71 Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 16 11 4 1 0 23 63 38 Chicago 16 9 5 1 1 20 62 52 Milwaukee 19 10 6 3 0 23 56 53 Grand Rapids 16 8 7 0 1 17 49 52 Manitoba 17 8 8 1 0 17 43 59 Texas 15 7 6 1 1 16 57 50 Rockford 18 8 7 1 2 19 45 50 San Antonio 17 5 12 0 0 10 36 50 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 14 10 3 0 1 21 48 27 Tucson 14 9 4 0 1 19 48 40 Bakersfield 13 8 5 0 0 16 50 39 Stockton 16 8 7 1 0 17 51 67 San Diego 12 6 4 1 1 14 44 45 Colorado 16 6 7 3 0 15 46 56 Ontario 14 5 6 2 1 13 49 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday, November 16

Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT

Hershey 6, Cleveland 1

Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

Springfield 9, Rochester 4

Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO

Iowa 6, Milwaukee 0

Texas 5, Rockford 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 1

Saturday, November 17

Binghamton 2, Toronto 1

Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Hartford 6, Utica 3

Milwaukee 2, Ontario 1

Syracuse 6, Laval 4

Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Providence 3, Rochester 2, OT

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Iowa 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Antonio 2, Rockford 1

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2

Sunday, November 18

Rochester 4, Hartford 3

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

Toronto 3, Binghamton 2, OT

San Jose 5, Colorado 0

Tuesday, November 20

Belleville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

