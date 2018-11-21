Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 21, 2018 9:40 pm
 
All Times Eastern
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 17 11 4 2 0 24 63 54
Syracuse 14 8 5 1 0 17 53 42
Cleveland 17 9 7 1 0 19 53 60
Belleville 19 9 9 1 0 19 62 66
Binghamton 18 8 7 3 0 19 50 63
Laval 18 7 9 1 1 16 49 49
Toronto 16 6 7 1 2 15 65 67
Utica 18 6 10 1 1 14 49 69
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 19 14 4 1 0 29 68 53
Bridgeport 18 11 5 2 0 24 64 60
Springfield 15 9 4 0 2 20 60 49
Lehigh Valley 16 9 5 1 1 20 65 58
WB/Scranton 17 8 6 2 1 19 57 52
Hershey 18 8 9 0 1 17 45 57
Hartford 20 8 9 1 2 19 62 74
Providence 17 6 8 3 0 15 56 57
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 16 11 4 1 0 23 63 38
Chicago 16 9 5 1 1 20 62 52
Milwaukee 19 10 6 3 0 23 56 53
Grand Rapids 16 8 7 0 1 17 49 52
Manitoba 17 8 8 1 0 17 43 59
Texas 15 7 6 1 1 16 57 50
Rockford 19 8 7 1 3 20 47 53
San Antonio 18 6 12 0 0 12 39 52
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 14 10 3 0 1 21 48 27
Tucson 15 9 5 0 1 19 50 48
Bakersfield 14 8 6 0 0 16 53 43
Stockton 17 9 7 1 0 19 59 69
San Diego 12 6 4 1 1 14 44 45
Colorado 17 7 7 3 0 17 50 59
Ontario 14 5 6 2 1 13 49 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday, November 18

San Jose 5, Colorado 0

Tuesday, November 20

Belleville 5, Charlotte 1

San Antonio 3, Rockford 2, SO

Stockton 8, Tucson 2

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 3

Wednesday, November 21

Charlotte 3, Belleville 2, OT

Hartford 4, Providence 3, OT

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, November 23

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

