|All Times Eastern
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|17
|11
|4
|2
|0
|24
|63
|54
|Syracuse
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|57
|43
|Cleveland
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|53
|60
|Belleville
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|62
|66
|Binghamton
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|51
|67
|Toronto
|16
|6
|7
|1
|2
|15
|65
|67
|Utica
|19
|7
|10
|1
|1
|16
|52
|71
|Laval
|19
|7
|10
|1
|1
|16
|51
|52
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|19
|14
|4
|1
|0
|29
|68
|53
|Bridgeport
|18
|11
|5
|2
|0
|24
|64
|60
|Springfield
|15
|9
|4
|0
|2
|20
|60
|49
|Lehigh Valley
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|65
|58
|WB/Scranton
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|57
|52
|Hershey
|18
|8
|9
|0
|1
|17
|45
|57
|Hartford
|20
|8
|9
|1
|2
|19
|62
|74
|Providence
|17
|6
|8
|3
|0
|15
|56
|57
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|17
|11
|4
|1
|1
|24
|65
|41
|Chicago
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|62
|52
|Milwaukee
|20
|11
|6
|3
|0
|25
|59
|55
|Grand Rapids
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|49
|52
|Manitoba
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|43
|59
|Texas
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|57
|50
|Rockford
|19
|8
|7
|1
|3
|20
|47
|53
|San Antonio
|18
|6
|12
|0
|0
|12
|39
|52
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|14
|10
|3
|0
|1
|21
|48
|27
|Tucson
|16
|10
|5
|0
|1
|21
|53
|50
|Bakersfield
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|53
|43
|Stockton
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|61
|72
|San Diego
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|44
|45
|Colorado
|17
|7
|7
|3
|0
|17
|50
|59
|Ontario
|14
|5
|6
|2
|1
|13
|49
|60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
San Jose 5, Colorado 0
Belleville 5, Charlotte 1
San Antonio 3, Rockford 2, SO
Stockton 8, Tucson 2
Colorado 4, Bakersfield 3
Charlotte 3, Belleville 2, OT
Hartford 4, Providence 3, OT
Utica 3, Laval 2
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1
Milwaukee 3, Iowa 2, SO
Tucson 3, Stockton 2
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
