AHL At A Glance

November 22, 2018 12:56 am
 
All Times Eastern
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 17 11 4 2 0 24 63 54
Syracuse 15 9 5 1 0 19 57 43
Cleveland 17 9 7 1 0 19 53 60
Belleville 19 9 9 1 0 19 62 66
Binghamton 19 8 8 3 0 19 51 67
Toronto 16 6 7 1 2 15 65 67
Utica 19 7 10 1 1 16 52 71
Laval 19 7 10 1 1 16 51 52
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 19 14 4 1 0 29 68 53
Bridgeport 18 11 5 2 0 24 64 60
Springfield 15 9 4 0 2 20 60 49
Lehigh Valley 16 9 5 1 1 20 65 58
WB/Scranton 17 8 6 2 1 19 57 52
Hershey 18 8 9 0 1 17 45 57
Hartford 20 8 9 1 2 19 62 74
Providence 17 6 8 3 0 15 56 57
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 17 11 4 1 1 24 65 41
Chicago 16 9 5 1 1 20 62 52
Milwaukee 20 11 6 3 0 25 59 55
Grand Rapids 16 8 7 0 1 17 49 52
Manitoba 17 8 8 1 0 17 43 59
Texas 15 7 6 1 1 16 57 50
Rockford 19 8 7 1 3 20 47 53
San Antonio 18 6 12 0 0 12 39 52
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 14 10 3 0 1 21 48 27
Tucson 16 10 5 0 1 21 53 50
Bakersfield 14 8 6 0 0 16 53 43
Stockton 18 9 8 1 0 19 61 72
San Diego 13 6 5 1 1 14 47 49
Colorado 17 7 7 3 0 17 50 59
Ontario 15 6 6 2 1 15 53 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday, November 20

Belleville 5, Charlotte 1

San Antonio 3, Rockford 2, SO

Stockton 8, Tucson 2

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 3

Wednesday, November 21

Charlotte 3, Belleville 2, OT

Hartford 4, Providence 3, OT

Utica 3, Laval 2

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Milwaukee 3, Iowa 2, SO

Tucson 3, Stockton 2

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, November 23

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25

Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

