All Times Eastern North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 17 11 4 2 0 24 63 54 Syracuse 15 9 5 1 0 19 57 43 Cleveland 17 9 7 1 0 19 53 60 Belleville 19 9 9 1 0 19 62 66 Binghamton 19 8 8 3 0 19 51 67 Toronto 16 6 7 1 2 15 65 67 Utica 19 7 10 1 1 16 52 71 Laval 19 7 10 1 1 16 51 52 Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 19 14 4 1 0 29 68 53 Bridgeport 18 11 5 2 0 24 64 60 Springfield 15 9 4 0 2 20 60 49 Lehigh Valley 17 10 5 1 1 22 71 60 WB/Scranton 17 8 6 2 1 19 57 52 Hershey 19 8 10 0 1 17 47 63 Hartford 20 8 9 1 2 19 62 74 Providence 17 6 8 3 0 15 56 57 Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 17 11 4 1 1 24 65 41 Chicago 16 9 5 1 1 20 62 52 Milwaukee 20 11 6 3 0 25 59 55 Grand Rapids 16 8 7 0 1 17 49 52 Manitoba 17 8 8 1 0 17 43 59 Texas 15 7 6 1 1 16 57 50 Rockford 19 8 7 1 3 20 47 53 San Antonio 18 6 12 0 0 12 39 52 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 14 10 3 0 1 21 48 27 Tucson 16 10 5 0 1 21 53 50 Bakersfield 14 8 6 0 0 16 53 43 Stockton 18 9 8 1 0 19 61 72 San Diego 13 6 5 1 1 14 47 49 Colorado 17 7 7 3 0 17 50 59 Ontario 15 6 6 2 1 15 53 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday, November 21

Charlotte 3, Belleville 2, OT

Hartford 4, Providence 3, OT

Utica 3, Laval 2

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Milwaukee 3, Iowa 2, SO

Tucson 3, Stockton 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Friday, November 23

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25

Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 8 p.m.

