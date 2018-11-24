All Times Eastern North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 16 10 5 1 0 21 62 46 Rochester 18 11 5 2 0 24 67 59 Cleveland 18 9 7 2 0 20 58 66 Belleville 19 9 9 1 0 19 62 66 Toronto 17 7 7 1 2 17 71 72 Binghamton 20 8 9 3 0 19 54 72 Utica 20 8 10 1 1 18 57 75 Laval 19 7 10 1 1 16 51 52 Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 19 14 4 1 0 29 68 53 Springfield 16 10 4 0 2 22 64 52 Lehigh Valley 17 10 5 1 1 22 71 60 Bridgeport 19 11 5 2 1 25 66 63 WB/Scranton 18 8 6 3 1 20 60 56 Hartford 21 9 9 1 2 21 65 76 Hershey 19 8 10 0 1 17 47 63 Providence 17 6 8 3 0 15 56 57 Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 18 11 4 2 1 25 68 45 Chicago 17 10 5 1 1 22 69 54 Milwaukee 21 12 6 3 0 27 62 57 Manitoba 18 9 8 1 0 19 47 62 Grand Rapids 17 8 7 0 2 18 51 55 Texas 16 7 7 1 1 16 58 54 Rockford 20 8 8 1 3 20 49 60 San Antonio 19 7 12 0 0 14 43 53 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 15 10 3 1 1 22 51 31 Tucson 16 10 5 0 1 21 53 50 Bakersfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 57 45 Stockton 19 10 8 1 0 21 67 77 Colorado 18 8 7 3 0 19 54 62 San Diego 14 6 6 1 1 14 52 55 Ontario 16 6 7 2 1 15 55 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday, November 21

Charlotte 3, Belleville 2, OT

Hartford 4, Providence 3, OT

Advertisement

Utica 3, Laval 2

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Milwaukee 3, Iowa 2, SO

Tucson 3, Stockton 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Friday, November 23

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 3

Toronto 6, Cleveland 5, OT

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Utica 5, Rochester 4

Chicago 7, Rockford 2

Manitoba 4, Iowa 3, OT

San Antonio 4, Texas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 2

Stockton 6, San Diego 5

Saturday, November 24

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25

Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday, November 26

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 27

Stockton at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.