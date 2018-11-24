|All Times Eastern
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|65
|46
|Rochester
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|71
|62
|Cleveland
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|58
|66
|Belleville
|20
|9
|10
|1
|0
|19
|64
|70
|Utica
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|61
|77
|Toronto
|17
|7
|7
|1
|2
|17
|71
|72
|Binghamton
|21
|8
|10
|3
|0
|19
|57
|76
|Laval
|20
|7
|11
|1
|1
|16
|53
|56
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|20
|15
|4
|1
|0
|31
|72
|55
|Springfield
|17
|10
|5
|0
|2
|22
|64
|55
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|10
|6
|1
|1
|22
|74
|66
|Bridgeport
|20
|11
|6
|2
|1
|25
|67
|66
|Hartford
|22
|10
|9
|1
|2
|23
|68
|77
|Hershey
|20
|9
|10
|0
|1
|19
|50
|65
|WB/Scranton
|19
|8
|7
|3
|1
|20
|62
|59
|Providence
|18
|7
|8
|3
|0
|17
|62
|60
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|19
|12
|4
|2
|1
|27
|71
|47
|Milwaukee
|22
|13
|6
|3
|0
|29
|64
|58
|Chicago
|18
|10
|5
|2
|1
|23
|72
|58
|Grand Rapids
|18
|9
|7
|0
|2
|20
|55
|58
|Manitoba
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|49
|65
|Texas
|17
|7
|8
|1
|1
|16
|61
|58
|San Antonio
|20
|8
|12
|0
|0
|16
|47
|56
|Rockford
|21
|8
|8
|1
|4
|21
|50
|62
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|15
|10
|3
|1
|1
|22
|51
|31
|Tucson
|16
|10
|5
|0
|1
|21
|53
|50
|Bakersfield
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|57
|45
|Stockton
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|67
|77
|Colorado
|18
|8
|7
|3
|0
|19
|54
|62
|San Diego
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|52
|55
|Ontario
|16
|6
|7
|2
|1
|15
|55
|67
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Charlotte 3, Belleville 2, OT
Hartford 4, Providence 3, OT
Utica 3, Laval 2
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1
Milwaukee 3, Iowa 2, SO
Tucson 3, Stockton 2
Ontario 4, San Diego 3
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2, SO
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 3
Toronto 6, Cleveland 5, OT
Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2
Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT
Utica 5, Rochester 4
Chicago 7, Rockford 2
Manitoba 4, Iowa 3, OT
San Antonio 4, Texas 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT
Bakersfield 4, Ontario 2
Stockton 6, San Diego 5
Iowa 3, Manitoba 2
Charlotte 4, Laval 2
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1, SO
Utica 4, Belleville 2
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3
Rochester 4, Binghamton 3
Syracuse 3, Springfield 0
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 3, OT
San Antonio 4, Texas 3
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 4 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 2 p.m.
