All Times Eastern North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 17 11 5 1 0 23 65 46 Rochester 19 12 5 2 0 26 71 62 Cleveland 18 9 7 2 0 20 58 66 Belleville 20 9 10 1 0 19 64 70 Utica 21 9 10 1 1 20 61 77 Toronto 17 7 7 1 2 17 71 72 Binghamton 21 8 10 3 0 19 57 76 Laval 20 7 11 1 1 16 53 56 Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 20 15 4 1 0 31 72 55 Springfield 17 10 5 0 2 22 64 55 Lehigh Valley 18 10 6 1 1 22 74 66 Bridgeport 20 11 6 2 1 25 67 66 Hartford 22 10 9 1 2 23 68 77 Hershey 20 9 10 0 1 19 50 65 WB/Scranton 19 8 7 3 1 20 62 59 Providence 18 7 8 3 0 17 62 60 Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 19 12 4 2 1 27 71 47 Milwaukee 22 13 6 3 0 29 64 58 Chicago 18 10 5 2 1 23 72 58 Grand Rapids 18 9 7 0 2 20 55 58 Manitoba 19 9 9 1 0 19 49 65 Texas 17 7 8 1 1 16 61 58 San Antonio 20 8 12 0 0 16 47 56 Rockford 21 8 8 1 4 21 50 62 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 17 11 5 0 1 23 59 51 San Jose 16 10 3 1 2 23 54 35 Bakersfield 16 9 7 0 0 18 58 51 Stockton 19 10 8 1 0 21 67 77 Colorado 19 9 7 3 0 21 58 65 San Diego 14 6 6 1 1 14 52 55 Ontario 16 6 7 2 1 15 55 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday, November 23

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Advertisement

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 3

Toronto 6, Cleveland 5, OT

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Utica 5, Rochester 4

Chicago 7, Rockford 2

Manitoba 4, Iowa 3, OT

San Antonio 4, Texas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 2

Stockton 6, San Diego 5

Saturday, November 24

Iowa 3, Manitoba 2

Charlotte 4, Laval 2

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1, SO

Utica 4, Belleville 2

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Rochester 4, Binghamton 3

Syracuse 3, Springfield 0

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Antonio 4, Texas 3

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, SO

Tucson 6, Bakersfield 1

Sunday, November 25

Laval at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday, November 26

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 27

Stockton at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.