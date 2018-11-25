Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 25, 2018 5:50 pm
 
All Times Eastern
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 17 11 5 1 0 23 65 46
Rochester 19 12 5 2 0 26 71 62
Cleveland 18 9 7 2 0 20 58 66
Belleville 20 9 10 1 0 19 64 70
Utica 21 9 10 1 1 20 61 77
Toronto 17 7 7 1 2 17 71 72
Binghamton 21 8 10 3 0 19 57 76
Laval 21 7 12 1 1 16 54 59
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 21 16 4 1 0 33 75 56
Bridgeport 21 12 6 2 1 27 71 69
Springfield 18 10 6 0 2 22 67 59
Lehigh Valley 18 10 6 1 1 22 74 66
Hartford 22 10 9 1 2 23 68 77
Hershey 20 9 10 0 1 19 50 65
Providence 19 8 8 3 0 19 66 62
WB/Scranton 20 8 8 3 1 20 64 63
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 19 12 4 2 1 27 71 47
Milwaukee 22 13 6 3 0 29 64 58
Chicago 18 10 5 2 1 23 72 58
Grand Rapids 18 9 7 0 2 20 55 58
Manitoba 19 9 9 1 0 19 49 65
Texas 17 7 8 1 1 16 61 58
San Antonio 20 8 12 0 0 16 47 56
Rockford 21 8 8 1 4 21 50 62
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 17 11 5 0 1 23 59 51
San Jose 16 10 3 1 2 23 54 35
Bakersfield 16 9 7 0 0 18 58 51
Stockton 19 10 8 1 0 21 67 77
Colorado 19 9 7 3 0 21 58 65
San Diego 14 6 6 1 1 14 52 55
Ontario 16 6 7 2 1 15 55 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday, November 23

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 3

Toronto 6, Cleveland 5, OT

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Utica 5, Rochester 4

Chicago 7, Rockford 2

Manitoba 4, Iowa 3, OT

San Antonio 4, Texas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 2

Stockton 6, San Diego 5

Saturday, November 24

Iowa 3, Manitoba 2

Charlotte 4, Laval 2

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1, SO

Utica 4, Belleville 2

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Rochester 4, Binghamton 3

Syracuse 3, Springfield 0

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Antonio 4, Texas 3

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, SO

Tucson 6, Bakersfield 1

Sunday, November 25

Charlotte 3, Laval 1

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 2

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday, November 26

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 27

Stockton at San Jose, 2 p.m.

