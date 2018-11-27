Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

November 27, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 21 16 4 1 0 33 75 56
Bridgeport 21 12 6 2 1 27 71 69
Hartford 22 10 9 1 2 23 68 77
Springfield 18 10 6 0 2 22 67 59
Lehigh Valley 18 10 6 1 1 22 74 66
WB/Scranton 20 8 8 3 1 20 64 63
Providence 19 8 8 3 0 19 66 62
Hershey 20 9 10 0 1 19 50 65
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 17 11 5 1 0 23 65 46
Rochester 19 12 5 2 0 26 71 62
Cleveland 19 10 7 2 0 22 60 67
Belleville 20 9 10 1 0 19 64 70
Utica 21 9 10 1 1 20 61 77
Toronto 18 7 7 2 2 18 72 74
Binghamton 21 8 10 3 0 19 57 76
Laval 21 7 12 1 1 16 54 59
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 20 12 4 3 1 28 73 50
Milwaukee 22 13 6 3 0 29 64 58
Grand Rapids 19 10 7 0 2 22 58 60
Chicago 19 10 6 2 1 23 74 61
Manitoba 19 9 9 1 0 19 49 65
Texas 18 8 8 1 1 18 68 61
Rockford 22 9 8 1 4 23 53 64
San Antonio 21 8 13 0 0 16 50 63
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 16 10 3 1 2 23 54 35
Tucson 18 11 5 1 1 24 65 58
Bakersfield 16 9 7 0 0 18 58 51
Stockton 20 10 9 1 0 21 70 83
Colorado 19 9 7 3 0 21 58 65
San Diego 15 7 6 1 1 16 58 58
Ontario 17 7 7 2 1 17 62 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 6, Stockton 3

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 2, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 2

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

