All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 22 16 5 1 0 33 76 58 Bridgeport 22 12 7 2 1 27 73 74 Springfield 19 11 6 0 2 24 72 61 Hartford 22 10 9 1 2 23 68 77 Lehigh Valley 18 10 6 1 1 22 74 66 WB/Scranton 22 9 9 3 1 22 67 65 Providence 20 9 8 3 0 21 68 63 Hershey 21 9 11 0 1 19 51 68 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 20 13 5 2 0 28 72 62 Syracuse 17 11 5 1 0 23 65 46 Cleveland 20 10 7 3 0 23 64 72 Belleville 22 10 11 1 0 21 69 74 Binghamton 22 9 10 3 0 21 61 78 Toronto 19 8 7 2 2 20 77 78 Utica 23 9 12 1 1 20 65 85 Laval 22 8 12 1 1 18 56 60 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 22 13 6 3 0 29 64 58 Iowa 20 12 4 3 1 28 73 50 Grand Rapids 20 11 7 0 2 24 63 62 Chicago 20 10 7 2 1 23 76 66 Rockford 22 9 8 1 4 23 53 64 Manitoba 20 10 9 1 0 21 54 66 Texas 18 8 8 1 1 18 68 61 San Antonio 21 8 13 0 0 16 50 63 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 17 11 3 1 2 25 58 37 Tucson 18 11 5 1 1 24 65 58 Colorado 19 9 7 3 0 21 58 65 Stockton 21 10 10 1 0 21 72 87 Ontario 18 8 7 2 1 19 65 75 Bakersfield 17 9 8 0 0 18 60 54 San Diego 16 7 7 1 1 16 59 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 5, Cleveland 4, OT

Advertisement

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Binghamton 4, Utica 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

Laval 2, Belleville 1

Manitoba 5, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

Friday’s Games

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester 1, WB/Scranton 0

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.