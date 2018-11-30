|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|22
|16
|5
|1
|0
|33
|76
|58
|Bridgeport
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|73
|74
|Springfield
|19
|11
|6
|0
|2
|24
|72
|61
|Hartford
|22
|10
|9
|1
|2
|23
|68
|77
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|10
|6
|1
|1
|22
|74
|66
|WB/Scranton
|22
|9
|9
|3
|1
|22
|67
|65
|Providence
|20
|9
|8
|3
|0
|21
|68
|63
|Hershey
|21
|9
|11
|0
|1
|19
|51
|68
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|20
|13
|5
|2
|0
|28
|72
|62
|Syracuse
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|65
|46
|Cleveland
|20
|10
|7
|3
|0
|23
|64
|72
|Belleville
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|69
|74
|Binghamton
|22
|9
|10
|3
|0
|21
|61
|78
|Toronto
|19
|8
|7
|2
|2
|20
|77
|78
|Utica
|23
|9
|12
|1
|1
|20
|65
|85
|Laval
|22
|8
|12
|1
|1
|18
|56
|60
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|22
|13
|6
|3
|0
|29
|64
|58
|Iowa
|20
|12
|4
|3
|1
|28
|73
|50
|Grand Rapids
|20
|11
|7
|0
|2
|24
|63
|62
|Chicago
|20
|10
|7
|2
|1
|23
|76
|66
|Rockford
|22
|9
|8
|1
|4
|23
|53
|64
|Manitoba
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|54
|66
|Texas
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|68
|61
|San Antonio
|21
|8
|13
|0
|0
|16
|50
|63
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|17
|11
|3
|1
|2
|25
|58
|37
|Tucson
|18
|11
|5
|1
|1
|24
|65
|58
|Colorado
|19
|9
|7
|3
|0
|21
|58
|65
|Stockton
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|72
|87
|Ontario
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|19
|65
|75
|Bakersfield
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|60
|54
|San Diego
|16
|7
|7
|1
|1
|16
|59
|63
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2
Toronto 5, Cleveland 4, OT
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1
Binghamton 4, Utica 2
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2
Laval 2, Belleville 1
Manitoba 5, San Diego 1
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2
Belleville 4, Utica 2
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence 2, Charlotte 1
Rochester 1, WB/Scranton 0
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Manitoba at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
