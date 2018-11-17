Listen Live Sports

Ahlers accounts for 5 TDs, East Carolina beats UConn 55-21

November 17, 2018 11:09 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score on Saturday night as East Carolina scored the final 41 points to beat UConn 55-21.

Ahlers completed 22 of 31 passes for 242 yards and ran 12 times for 130 yards for the Pirates (3-7, 1-6 American), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Trace Christian added 13 carries for 102 yards and a score, and Anthony Scott ran six times for 67 yards and a TD.

The Huskies (1-10, 0-7) led 21-14 early in the second quarter on David Pindell’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Hergy Mayala. East Carolina answered with an eight-play, 70-yard TD drive so that both teams scored touchdowns on each their first three possessions.

The Pirates took the lead for good at 28-21 on Scott’s 5-yard touchdown run and added a pair of field goals to lead by 13 at halftime.

Pindell was 15 of 25 for 156 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for UConn.

