Air Force edges South Dakota in Bahamas 65-62

November 18, 2018 5:35 pm
 
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Lavelle Scottie scored 15 points, Ryan Swan added 14 and A.J. Walker hit a big 3-pointer down the stretch to lead Air Force to a 65-62 victory in the Bimini Jam on Sunday.

Walker had just six points in the game but his first 3-pointer gave Air Force its largest lead of 14 points at 46-32 with 13:50 remaining and his second trey came with 1:48 to go for a 63-59 lead. Triston Simpson sank a 3 with 1:12 remaining to cut the deficit to 63-62, but the Coyotes missed their final two shots while the Falcons added two free throws.

The Falcons (2-2) shot 60 percent and outrebounded the Coyotes 35-20, led by eight from Swan.

Trey Burch-Manning scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead South Dakota (2-2), which shot only 37.5 percent, including 19 percent in the first half when they trailed 34-23. Simpson added 15 points and Brandon Armstrong 13.

