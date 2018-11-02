Listen Live Sports

Akron faces South Carolina Dec. 1 for storm canceled game

November 2, 2018 1:17 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will play Akron at home on Dec. 1 to make up for its September contest cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.

The Gamecocks announced the addition Friday.

South Carolina was scheduled to face Marshall on Sept. 15, but called the game off in midweek as the one-time Category 4 storm approached the North and South Carolina coast. The storm has been blamed for the deaths of at least 49 people across several states.

Akron was available because its Sept. 1 contest at Nebraska was cancelled due to lightning.

The Akron game will kickoff at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

