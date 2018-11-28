Listen Live Sports

Akron pulls away on 21-0 run, beats Alabama State 86-54

November 28, 2018 10:23 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Akron rolled to an 86-54 victory over Alabama State on Wednesday night.

Cheese was 7 of 9 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Jimond Ivey added 13 points and Emmanuel Olojakpoke chipped in with 12 for Akron (5-2). Daniel Utomi and Channel Banks finished with 10 points apiece.

Akron shot 34 of 60 (57 percent) from the field, made 12 from long range and outrebounded Alabama State 42-28.

Reginald Gee and Azariah Seay each scored nine points to lead Alabama State (2-4).

Akron opened the game on a 17-3 run and built a 29-21 halftime advantage. The Zips made 15 of 19 shots as part of a 21-0 run to open the second and led by as many as 36 points.

