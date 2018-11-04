Listen Live Sports

Alabama-LSU on CBS draws best TV rating of college season

November 4, 2018 12:41 pm
 
CBS says Alabama-LSU in prime time Saturday drew the best overnight television rating for any college football game this season.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 29-0 victory against the Tigers, who came into the game ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, earned a 6.7 rating. That was up 81 percent from last season’s 3.7 rating in prime time.

CBS says the game peaked with an 8.0 rating between 9-9:30 p.m. Eastern.

The previous highest rated game this season was Ohio State at Penn State on Sept. 29, which drew a 5.3 rating on ABC.

Georgia at Kentucky, the first half of CBS’ SEC doubleheader, drew a 2.8 rating.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

