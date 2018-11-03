Alabama visits Death Valley…Pitt beats Virginia…7 free agents get qualifying offers…Kershaw stays in LA

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alabama’s dominance will be put to the test tonight when the top-ranked Crimson Tide visits No. 4 LSU. Alabama has only one victory over a currently ranked football team, 22nd-ranked Texas A&M. LSU last month posted a 20-point victory over a Georgia squad that came in unbeaten, untested and ranked second. A crowd exceeding 102,000 is expected in deafening Death Valley for the 83rd meeting of the historical rivals.
UNDATED (AP) — Three college football games this afternoon match ranked teams. No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 14 Penn State, No. 6 Georgia visits No. 11 Kentucky and No. 12 West Virginia is at No. 15 Texas.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Pittsburgh is on the verge of becoming bowl-eligible after knocking off No. 23 Virginia last night in Charlottesville. Darrin Hall ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers beat the Cavaliers, 23-13. Hall ripped off a 75-yard TD run after the Cavs pulled within 14-13 in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh trailed 10-7 at halftime before improving to 5-4 overall, 4-1 in the ACC.
UNDATED (AP) — Washington outfielder Bryce Harper and Boston closer Craig Kimbrel are among seven free agents who received $17.9 million qualifying offers from their former clubs yesterday. Left-handers Patrick Corbin of Arizona, Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) of Houston and Hyun-Jin Ryu (hee-YUHN’-jihn YOO) of the Dodgers also received qualifying offers, as did Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal and Arizona outfielder A.J. Pollock. Players have until Nov. 12 to accept.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is staying with the Dodgers rather than test the market. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has agreed to a $93 million, three-year contract. The left-hander had two seasons and $65 million remaining on his old contract, so the new deal gives him an additional $28 million in guaranteed money. The seven-time All-Star was limited to 26 starts this year because of a back injury and went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA.
