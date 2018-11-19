Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Albany uses 16-0 run in second half, beats Oneonta St. 79-62

November 19, 2018 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Clark scored 20 points to lead Albany to a 79-62 victory over Division III Oneonta State on Monday night.

Clark was 8 of 11 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Cameron Healy added 12 points, Sasha French had 11 and Rayshawn Miller added 10 for Albany (2-2). Brent Hank grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and chipped in five points.

Andres Rivera scored 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting to lead Oneonta State. Kevin Mackin made four 3-pointers and added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Ian Schultz made a layup to pull Oneonta State to 36-32 with 17:20 remaining. Albany answered with a 16-0 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Clark hit two 3s and scored eight points, and Healy added five points during the stretch.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference