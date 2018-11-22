Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
All Boys stadium closed after violent clashes in Argentina

November 22, 2018
 
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — All Boys’ stadium has been closed after 16 policemen and three fans were injured in violent clashes during a match hosted by the Argentine second division club.

Buenos Aires security secretary Marcelo D’Alessandro announced the decision on Thursday, hours after a 3-2 home defeat against Atlanta.

D’Alessandro told Radio La Red that All Boys fans and directors were involved in the clashes. Dozens of supporters were filmed throwing metal and wooden items at police at the Islas Malvinas stadium.

Argentina’s football association condemned the violence and said the club may face disciplinary action.

Wednesday’s match was not open to visiting fans, but Atlanta supporters entered the stadium.

Visiting fans have been barred from attending matches in Argentina since 2013 because of fan violence.

