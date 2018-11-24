Listen Live Sports

Alonso, Miller lead UNCG to best start, top Louisiana Tech

November 24, 2018 8:40 pm
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Francis Alonso and Isaiah Miller each scored 16 points each and UNC Greensboro held off Louisiana Tech in the closing minutes for an 80-73 victory on Saturday night at the Delaware Invitational.

After Louisiana Tech cut the gap to five points with 11 seconds left, UNCG’s Kyrin Galloway blocked a drive by Derric Jean and Miller hit two free throws to ice it.

The sixth win in seven games is the best start in UNC Greensboro program history, and gives Louisiana Tech (4-2) two losses in its last three games after starting the season 3-0.

After losing by six to then-No. 23 Louisiana State, UNC Greensboro has reeled off five straight wins.

James Dickey notched a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Spartans and Demetrius Troy scored 12 points.

Exavion Christon scored 15 points to lead four Bulldogs into double digits. Anthony Duruji scored 14 and Oliver Powell and Amorie Archibald added 13 each.

Louisiana Tech was outrebounded 41-31 and UNCG pulled down 32 rebounds off the defensive glass.

