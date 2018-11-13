Listen Live Sports

Alonso scores 18, UNC Greensboro beats UNC Wilmington 82-61

November 13, 2018
 
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 18 points to lead UNC Greensboro past UNC Wilmington 82-61 Tuesday night as the Spartans bounced back from almost knocking off a ranked team in their previous game.

UNC Greensboro fell 97-91 to No. 23 LSU last Friday, burying 19 3-pointers to storm back from as many as 18 points down. The Spartans became one of three teams to hit 19 treys at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Alonso knocked down five treys Friday, leaving him five short of a UNC Greensboro (2-1) career record. He was 2-for-8 from distance Tuesday.

Kyrin Galloway scored 12 points with nine rebounds and Isaiah Miller added 10 points and three steals.

Devontae Cacok led UNC Wilmington (0-3) with 17 points and 16 rebounds and Jaylen Fornes added 15.

The Spartans led 45-29 at halftime.

