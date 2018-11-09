Listen Live Sports

Alston scores 30, sparks Temple past Detroit Mercy 83-67

November 9, 2018 10:02 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shizz Alston, Jr. scored a career-high 30 points and one of his seven 3-pointers sparked a 15-0 run in the second half as Temple surged past Detroit Mercy 83-67 in the Legend Classic on Friday night.

Alston is the first Temple player to score 30 in a game since 2016. Quinton Rose added 17 points and Nate Pierre-Louis 10 with three steals. An Alston 3-pointer pushed the Owls (2-0), who trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, into a 49-48 lead with 16:11 left in the game, a lead that they never surrendered.

Freshman Antoine Davis fired in 30 points with six 3-pointers for Detroit Mercy (0-2), including a 3 at the buzzer for a 41-37 lead at halftime. His first three shots in the game were all from distance as the Titans jumped out 13-2. Josh McFolley added 17 points and Chris Brandon 15.

