American consortium takes over French soccer club Bordeaux

November 6, 2018 1:00 pm
 
BORDEAUX, France (AP) — An American investment fund has completed the takeover of six-time French champion Bordeaux.

The sale was officially finalized on Tuesday following several months of discussions between previous owner M6 — a TV channel — and General American Capital Partners.

M6, which bought Bordeaux in 1999, said the deal was worth 100 million euros.

Bordeaux is currently 11th in the French league.

