American consortium takes over French soccer club Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — An American investment fund has completed the takeover of six-time French champion Bordeaux.
The sale was officially finalized on Tuesday following several months of discussions between previous owner M6 — a TV channel — and General American Capital Partners.
M6, which bought Bordeaux in 1999, said the deal was worth 100 million euros.
Bordeaux is currently 11th in the French league.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.