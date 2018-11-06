American consortium takes over French soccer club Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — An American investment fund has completed the takeover of six-time French champion Bordeaux.

The sale was officially finalized on Tuesday following several months of discussions between previous owner M6 — a TV channel — and General American Capital Partners.

M6, which bought Bordeaux in 1999, said the deal was worth 100 million euros.

Bordeaux is currently 11th in the French league.

