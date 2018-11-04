Listen Live Sports

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

November 4, 2018 2:46 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 3, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (63) 9-0 1599 1
2. Clemson (1) 9-0 1537 2
3. Notre Dame 9-0 1464 3
4. Michigan 8-1 1390 5
5. Georgia 8-1 1347 5
6. Oklahoma 8-1 1272 7
7. Ohio State 8-1 1109 8
8. West Virginia 7-1 1108 10
9. Washington State 8-1 1076 11
10. Louisiana State 7-2 1063 4
11. Central Florida 8-0 1054 9
12. Kentucky 7-2 761 12
13. Syracuse 7-2 625 24
14. Boston College 7-2 580 25
15. Mississippi State 6-3 567 21
16. Utah State 8-1 565 20
17. Fresno State 8-1 490 23
18. Washington 7-3 463 19
19. Texas 6-3 433 15
20. Penn State 6-3 375 13
21. Florida 6-3 340 14
22. NC State 6-2 327 NR
23. Cincinnati 8-1 207 NR
24. Utah 6-3 184 16
25. Iowa State 5-3 151 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 144; Auburn 106; Iowa 87; Wisconsin 64; UAB 64; Oregon 51; Houston 41; Army 34; Buffalo 22; Texas A&M 16; San Diego State 15; Purdue 13; Boise State 12; Duke 11; Pittsburgh 10; South Florida 10; South Carolina 7; Missouri 2; Appalachian State 2; Northwestern 1; North Texas 1.

