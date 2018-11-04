Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 3, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (63)
|9-0
|1599
|1
|2. Clemson (1)
|9-0
|1537
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|9-0
|1464
|3
|4. Michigan
|8-1
|1390
|5
|5. Georgia
|8-1
|1347
|5
|6. Oklahoma
|8-1
|1272
|7
|7. Ohio State
|8-1
|1109
|8
|8. West Virginia
|7-1
|1108
|10
|9. Washington State
|8-1
|1076
|11
|10. Louisiana State
|7-2
|1063
|4
|11. Central Florida
|8-0
|1054
|9
|12. Kentucky
|7-2
|761
|12
|13. Syracuse
|7-2
|625
|24
|14. Boston College
|7-2
|580
|25
|15. Mississippi State
|6-3
|567
|21
|16. Utah State
|8-1
|565
|20
|17. Fresno State
|8-1
|490
|23
|18. Washington
|7-3
|463
|19
|19. Texas
|6-3
|433
|15
|20. Penn State
|6-3
|375
|13
|21. Florida
|6-3
|340
|14
|22. NC State
|6-2
|327
|NR
|23. Cincinnati
|8-1
|207
|NR
|24. Utah
|6-3
|184
|16
|25. Iowa State
|5-3
|151
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 144; Auburn 106; Iowa 87; Wisconsin 64; UAB 64; Oregon 51; Houston 41; Army 34; Buffalo 22; Texas A&M 16; San Diego State 15; Purdue 13; Boise State 12; Duke 11; Pittsburgh 10; South Florida 10; South Carolina 7; Missouri 2; Appalachian State 2; Northwestern 1; North Texas 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.