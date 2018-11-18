Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (63) 11-0 1599 1 2. Clemson (1) 11-0 1535 2 3. Notre Dame 11-0 1470 3 4. Michigan 10-1 1387 4 5. Georgia 10-1 1347 5 6. Oklahoma 10-1 1252 6 7. Washington State 10-1 1195 9 8. LSU 9-2 1115 10 9. Central Florida 10-0 1108 11 10. Ohio State 10-1 1091 8 11. Texas 8-3 816 14 12. West Virginia 8-2 766 7 13. Florida 8-3 748 16 14. Penn State 8-3 742 15 15. Utah State 10-1 704 13 16. Washington 8-3 687 17 17. Utah 8-3 551 19 18. Kentucky 8-3 502 21 19. Syracuse 8-3 432 12 20. Mississippi State 7-4 397 23 21. Northwestern 7-4 302 NR 22. Boise State 9-2 297 24 23. Fresno State 9-2 119 NR 24. Army 9-2 97 NR 25. Pittsburgh 7-4 89 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 85; Cincinnati 74; Texas A&M 57; North Carolina State 51; Wisconsin 32; Missouri 27; Boston College 22; Auburn 20; Appalachian State 18; Troy 16; Alabama at Birmingham 12; Iowa 12; Georgia Tech 10; Duke 7; Oklahoma State 3; Virginia 2; Buffalo 1; Georgia Southern 1; South Carolina 1.

