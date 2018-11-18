Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (63)
|11-0
|1599
|1
|2. Clemson (1)
|11-0
|1535
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|11-0
|1470
|3
|4. Michigan
|10-1
|1387
|4
|5. Georgia
|10-1
|1347
|5
|6. Oklahoma
|10-1
|1252
|6
|7. Washington State
|10-1
|1195
|9
|8. LSU
|9-2
|1115
|10
|9. Central Florida
|10-0
|1108
|11
|10. Ohio State
|10-1
|1091
|8
|11. Texas
|8-3
|816
|14
|12. West Virginia
|8-2
|766
|7
|13. Florida
|8-3
|748
|16
|14. Penn State
|8-3
|742
|15
|15. Utah State
|10-1
|704
|13
|16. Washington
|8-3
|687
|17
|17. Utah
|8-3
|551
|19
|18. Kentucky
|8-3
|502
|21
|19. Syracuse
|8-3
|432
|12
|20. Mississippi State
|7-4
|397
|23
|21. Northwestern
|7-4
|302
|NR
|22. Boise State
|9-2
|297
|24
|23. Fresno State
|9-2
|119
|NR
|24. Army
|9-2
|97
|NR
|25. Pittsburgh
|7-4
|89
|NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 85; Cincinnati 74; Texas A&M 57; North Carolina State 51; Wisconsin 32; Missouri 27; Boston College 22; Auburn 20; Appalachian State 18; Troy 16; Alabama at Birmingham 12; Iowa 12; Georgia Tech 10; Duke 7; Oklahoma State 3; Virginia 2; Buffalo 1; Georgia Southern 1; South Carolina 1.
