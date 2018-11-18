Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

November 18, 2018 2:45 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (63) 11-0 1599 1
2. Clemson (1) 11-0 1535 2
3. Notre Dame 11-0 1470 3
4. Michigan 10-1 1387 4
5. Georgia 10-1 1347 5
6. Oklahoma 10-1 1252 6
7. Washington State 10-1 1195 9
8. LSU 9-2 1115 10
9. Central Florida 10-0 1108 11
10. Ohio State 10-1 1091 8
11. Texas 8-3 816 14
12. West Virginia 8-2 766 7
13. Florida 8-3 748 16
14. Penn State 8-3 742 15
15. Utah State 10-1 704 13
16. Washington 8-3 687 17
17. Utah 8-3 551 19
18. Kentucky 8-3 502 21
19. Syracuse 8-3 432 12
20. Mississippi State 7-4 397 23
21. Northwestern 7-4 302 NR
22. Boise State 9-2 297 24
23. Fresno State 9-2 119 NR
24. Army 9-2 97 NR
25. Pittsburgh 7-4 89 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 85; Cincinnati 74; Texas A&M 57; North Carolina State 51; Wisconsin 32; Missouri 27; Boston College 22; Auburn 20; Appalachian State 18; Troy 16; Alabama at Birmingham 12; Iowa 12; Georgia Tech 10; Duke 7; Oklahoma State 3; Virginia 2; Buffalo 1; Georgia Southern 1; South Carolina 1.

