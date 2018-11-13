Listen Live Sports

Anderson has career night off the bench, E. Kentucky romps

November 13, 2018 11:56 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Lachlan Anderson scored a career-high 22 points off the bench to lead all scorers and grabbed 14 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky walloped Division II Midway 107-52 Tuesday night.

Anderson was 7 of 12 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, leading five players into double-figure scoring for the Colonels (2-1). Nick Mayo scored 18 points, including three 3-pointers, grabbed nine boards, had four assists, three steals and blocked two shots. Peyton Broughton chipped in 13 points, Jordan Oakley 12 and Jomaru Brown 11.

Eastern Kentucky shot 47 percent from the floor, going 39-of-83, outrebounded the Eagles 57-38 and scored 34 points off 24 Midway turnovers.

Mayo scored nine points early, including two from distance, as the Colonels built a 12-0 lead in less than three minutes.

Jose Bustamante and Kaleb Britt scored 16 points each for Midway.

