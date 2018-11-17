Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Anderson TD puts S. Mississippi past Louisiana Tech 21-20

November 17, 2018 9:32 pm
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Steven Anderson ran for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Southern Mississippi a 21-20 edge over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (5-5, 4-3 Conference USA) trailed 20-14 after a Louisiana Tech field goal with 13:40 left. After the kickoff, Jack Abraham put together an 85-yard drive capped by Anderson’s 6-yard scoring run to go ahead 21-20 with 6:02 remaining. The Bulldogs (7-4, 5-2) came up short on their final drive and the Golden Eagles were able to run out the final 3:54.

Abraham finished with 195 yards and a score passing. Anderson ran for two touchdowns and Quez Watkins had 110 yards receiving.

Neil McLaurin caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Abraham midway through the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. But Louisiana Tech scored twice after that on a Kam McKnight TD run and on a Bailey Hale field goal to take a 17-14 edge into the break.

J’Mar Smith threw for 243 yards and a score for Louisiana Tech.

